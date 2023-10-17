'Battle Does Not End Here': Same-Sex Marriage Petitioners on SC Verdict

"Instead of convincing five people, need to convince over a billion people. But we are upto the fight and we will do it," he added.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Karuna Nundy said that the apex court had some opportunities that "has been pushed off to legislators and the central govt has made their stand clear with regards to marriage."

On the steps taken by the court, Nundy said, "Trans marriages – when one person identities as a man, and another as a woman – are not recognised nationally. There was already a judgment of the Madras HC that some of us had submitted to the courts that recognised such marriages. So that is significant."

"In addition, the Chief Justice laid down protections to queer couples who are under legal threat from their family, or an FIR being registered in an unjustified manner, or are attacked by non-state actors, that the police must step in and take strong steps to protect couples. That will be extremely helpful," Nandy added.