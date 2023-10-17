'Battle Does Not End Here': Same-Sex Marriage Petitioners on SC Verdict

The Quint spoke to four petitioners, lawyers and LGBTQIA+ activists on how they feel post the SC verdict and what's the road ahead for the queer community.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Anger, shock, disappointment, and devastation.
This was how petitioners described their feelings when a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, ruled against the legalisation of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.
The apex court also ruled that it cannot read non-heterosexual couples' right to marry into existing laws, and left the codifying of a new law to the legislature.
US-based lawyer Udit Sood, another petitioner who called for the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, took an impromptu decision and hopped on a 20-hour long flight from Los Angeles to make it in time for the SC verdict on Tuesday.
What was more disappointing for Sood was when the court held that "marriage was not a fundamental right."
"In earlier judgments involving heterosexual couples, the court had said marriage is a fundamental right. But with queer couples before it, he (CJI) said that there is no fundamental right to marry..." Sood told The Quint.
Delhi-based businessman Uday Raj Anand, another petitioner in the case, described the verdict as "worse than expected."
Rohin Bhatt, a non-binary queer rights activist and lawyer, said that the verdict started off on a "very good note," but after the first five minutes, it felt like "a punch in the gut."
Reading out the verdict, CJI Chandrachud stated that if the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is struck down, "it will take the country to the pre-Indpendence era ... The court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute."
He added that a change in the regime of the SMA is "for the Parliament to decide," and that the court must be careful not to encroach on the legislative domain.
Abhay Dang and Supriyo Chakraborty believed that the SC judgment cannot be considered as a "step forward," but Uday Raj Anand said otherwise.
"Instead of convincing five people, need to convince over a billion people. But we are upto the fight and we will do it," he added.
Meanwhile, senior lawyer Karuna Nundy said that the apex court had some opportunities that "has been pushed off to legislators and the central govt has made their stand clear with regards to marriage."
On the steps taken by the court, Nundy said, "Trans marriages – when one person identities as a man, and another as a woman – are not recognised nationally. There was already a judgment of the Madras HC that some of us had submitted to the courts that recognised such marriages. So that is significant."
"In addition, the Chief Justice laid down protections to queer couples who are under legal threat from their family, or an FIR being registered in an unjustified manner, or are attacked by non-state actors, that the police must step in and take strong steps to protect couples. That will be extremely helpful," Nandy added.
Udit Sood, however, was skeptical about this.
The four petitioners, however, have not given up hope.
When asked what the next step was for the petitioners, Uday Raj Anand told The Quint, "It's too soon what the next step looks like... Now is not the time for despondency. Now is the time we say we are individuals with rights, loving families, and a desire to live as equal citizens. We must take this conversation to as many people as we can and bend the opinion towards us. That's the only wait out."
Sood said that it was time to reassess and regroup for a better future.
