'Give Me My Sister...in-Law': Cousin of Same-Sex Marriage Petitioner Writes

What makes a family?

We now know it isn't strings like last names or dividers like four walls that makes a family. So, what is it?

We've grown up to believe that there are two ways to grow your family. By adding to it via marriage or by bringing in a child. But I have a story – it's about the time my family grew bigger and richer even as neither of these two grand scenarios were involved.

It was a random day – my mum had put up an exhibition stall and I decided to go check it out. My cousin Ankita was also going to be there – her friends had also put up a stall there. I hadn't seen her in a while, so I was looking forward to it.