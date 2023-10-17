Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Supreme Court Did Not Allow Same-Sex Couples To Adopt Children

Fact-Check: Supreme Court Did Not Allow Same-Sex Couples To Adopt Children

The Supreme Court stated that same-sex couples would NOT be allowed to adopt children.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

Social media users shared misleading posts which claimed that the Supreme Court has allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Social media users shared misleading posts which claimed that the Supreme Court has allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the marriage equality case, social media users shared posts where they spoke about how even though same-sex marriage was not going to be legally recognised, the verdict now allowed same-sex couples to adopt a child.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media platforms can be seen here, here and here.)

But…?: The viral claim is false. The Supreme Court has upheld the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s (CARA) regulations, which does not allow same-sex couples to adopt children.

Also Read'Right To Marriage Not Fundamental': Highlights From Marriage Equality Verdict

What did the Supreme Court say in its verdict?: The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha, unanimously agreed that transgender persons had a right to marry and that same-sex couples did not have a right to marriage, as there is “no fundamental right to marriage.”

  • The minority opinion, by the CJI and Justice Kaul, held that same-sex couples had the right to civil union and the right to adopt children.

  • However, the majority opinion, involving Justices Bhat, Kohli and Narasimha, stated that the right to civil union for same-sex couples was not valid and that the couples could not be given the right to adopt children, upholding CARA’s regulations.

  • The same was also highlighted by Live Law in their X posts regarding the hearing.

The Supreme Court upheld CARA's regulations which prohibit unmarried couples from adopting children.

  • One can listen to Justice Bhat speaking about disagreeing to allow adoption by same-sex couples here.

Conclusion: Social media users have shared posts to falsely claim that the Supreme Court has allowed same-sex couples to adopt children in their verdict in the marriage equality case.

Also ReadSame-Sex Marriage: SC Against Legalising Queer Unions, Leaves Task to Parliament

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT