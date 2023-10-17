Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court Judgment Shortly

Same-Sex Marriage Verdict in Supreme Court Live News Updates: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.

In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on the case after a 10-day hearing. Others in the bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.