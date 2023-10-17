Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court Judgment Shortly

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
Same-Sex Marriage Verdict in Supreme Court Live News Updates: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.
In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on the case after a 10-day hearing. Others in the bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.
The pleas challenge the provisions of the Special Marriage Act 1954 (SMA), the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, and the Foreign Marriage Act 1969
The petitioners argued that marriage brings with it several rights, privileges, and obligations that are protected by the law
Here are some snapshots from outside the Supreme Court as the LGBTQIA+ community wait anxiously for the verdict.
Avali (they/them), Amrita (she/they), Members of the National Network of LBTI persons, are hopeful, excited, and nervous about the judgment. "It's been a long wait for us. We are hopeful. We have a lot of excitement. It might be a positive judgment, but we don't know to what extent," says Avali.
Media personnel outside the Supreme Court.
"We have been waiting for the judgment for so many years, we'll give a statement once the verdict comes," says lawyer and LGBTQ rights activist Arundhati Katju.
Varsha (she/they), who is a member of Nazariya and represents the National Network for LBI Women & Trans Persons, tells The Quint:
"Right now, I am feeling very nervous. I think it's going to be a positive judgment. We have belief in the Supreme Court. This judgment is very important for the queer community. It'll be easier for us to get protection. We have a lot of hope."
Akkai Padmashali, one of the petitioners in the marriage equality case, tells ANI: "...The resistance from the heterosexual people, not all, but almost everyone was objecting to LGBTQIA marriages… Today, the whole country is set to hear the judgment... People's eyes are on the Supreme Court. I identify myself as a woman and if I want to marry a man with his consent, then what is the business of society in this? People have the right to make their own choices when it comes to marriage... I hope the judgement won't be disappointing."
During the hearings, the petitioners also said that same-sex couples should be granted the same rights as any heterosexual couple, such as status of "spouse" in financial, banking, and insurance matters, medial and end-of-life decisions, inheritance, succession, and even adoption and surrogacy.
The Centre, however, told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on the petitions may not be the "correct course of action" as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend, and deal with its "fallout."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)