'Froze the Embryos, But...': IVF Doctor on Shattered Dreams Of a Same-Sex Couple

We collected the eggs from the egg donor, fertilised them with Arjun’s sperm, and froze the embryos while we were waiting for the surrogate to be ready for her embryo transfer. We started doing ultrasounds on the surrogate to check whether the lining of her uterus was thick enough for an embryo transfer.

Unfortunately, her lining did not grow in the months of October and November, and I had to call her back in December. But as fate would have it, she lost her mother in early December and had to go to her village suddenly. She promised to come back in a month’s time.

Rakesh and Arjun, who were desperate to transfer the embryos, had no choice but to wait until she came back.