Man Held for Beating Live-In Partner to Death With Cooker: How the Case Unfolded

A 25-year-old engineer was arrested on Monday, 27 August, for allegedly bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker, Bengaluru Police told The Quint.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What we know: The 24-year-old victim, identified as Deva S, and the 26-year-old accused, Vaishnav, were living in a rented apartment in Bengaluru's Mico Layout area.

Deva was from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Vaishnav hailed from Kollam. The couple met through common friends and had been living together for the past 1.5 years.