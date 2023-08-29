Man Held for Beating Live-In Partner to Death With Cooker: How the Case Unfolded

The couple were living in a rented apartment in Bengaluru's Mico Layour area.
A 25-year-old engineer was arrested on Monday, 27 August, for allegedly bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker, Bengaluru Police told The Quint.
The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
What we know: The 24-year-old victim, identified as Deva S, and the 26-year-old accused, Vaishnav, were living in a rented apartment in Bengaluru's Mico Layout area.
Deva was from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Vaishnav hailed from Kollam. The couple met through common friends and had been living together for the past 1.5 years.
What happened? According to preliminary investigation, Vaishnav suspected Deva of infidelity and the couple would have arguments about the same, KC Baba, DCP, South-East, Bengaluru City Police, said.
How did it come to light? The incident came to light when Deva's sister tried reaching out to her but was unable to do so. She then requested the neighbours to check on her, who later alerted the police.
"The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Further probe underway," the Karnataka Police added.
