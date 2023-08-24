Delhi Minor Rape: Govt Official, Wife Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 23 August sent the 51-year-old government official, arrested on charges of allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for months, and his wife, to a 14-day judicial custody till 6 September, police officials told The Quint.

The decision by Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar of Tis Hazari district court comes after the one-day judicial custody of the accused expired on Wednesday.

Investigation progress: “We are carrying out an investigation. The accused deputy director and his wife are being interrogated. Any other witnesses or accused will be made a part of the investigation," an official told The Quint.