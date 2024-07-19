‘Forced To Do Sex Work for Survival’: The Fate of Trans Women in Kashmir

Three years ago, Khushi, a 21-year-old trans woman, was sitting by the Dal Lake in Srinagar with her friend when an elderly man approached with an offer: “Rs 5,000 for sex?”

In a rage, Khushi slapped him, and a tussle broke out. “People were laughing and shooting videos, but none of them supported us,” she recalled.

Though the lack of support still haunts her, she has made peace with the vile stigmatisation that the trans community faces in Kashmiri society.