‘Utsav’ & ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Navigating Consent Through Films About Sex Work

The most prominent one is Gangubai’s relationship with Afsaan (Shantanu Maheshwari). The song ‘Meri Jaan’ is picturised on the duo while they woo each other and a scene in the cab shows how Gangubai leads him and he follows, a delicate tango. Not only does he look towards her for affirmation when he tries to hold her hand, he also stops advancing towards her the second she changes her lead.

Eventually, Afsaan crosses the line and Gangubai pushes him away– there is a lot to explore in this scene alone– how implied consent isn’t consent, how consent can (and is sometimes) withdrawn at any point by either partner, how Gangubai isn’t necessarily looking for a purely physical relationship, maybe it’s the trauma that follows her brutal assault by one of Karim Lala’s (Ajay Devgn) men.