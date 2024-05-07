Khoj: Trans Women Recount The Struggles They Faced In the Search for Housing

The transgender community in India has been visible for decades but their struggles are often invisiblised. In an attempt to highlight some of these struggles, The Quint spoke to two trans women, Avni and Muskan, about their attempts to find housing.

They also discussed the discrimination they face on a daily basis due to their identity and opened up about the world they hope to one day see.

Avni, who belongs to and works with the Kinnar community, says that they’ve looked at least 100-150 houses to rent. Muskan, who works as a house cook and made her acting debut with Ek Jagah Apni, recounts,