Stop Using Deadnames: The Problems With Trans IRS Officer's Media Coverage

One of the most glaring reasons is just the way Anukathir’s story was reported across news portals. Almost every news portal used Anukathir’s deadname (alongside his affirmed name) and the pronouns “she/her”.

A deadname is usually the name given to a trans person at birth by their parents or a guardian – and many trans people choose to eventually stop using the name. Using someone’s deadname is not only inaccurate; it is disrespectful and sets a harmful precedent.