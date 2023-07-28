Barbie & 'Pink Solidarity': A Cultural Phenomenon or Just Marketing Done Right?

In an interview with CNN, Valeri Steele, editor of Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color, said that "pink has always been a colour in transition, and so have the social attitudes towards it."

In the West, pink was closely associated with the aristocracy in the 1700s. European aristocrats, both men and women, wore soft and powdery variants of pink as a symbol of opulence and refinement, according to Steele.

However, during the mid-19th century, a shift occurred as men in the Western world increasingly adopted dark and sombre colours, whereas women were left with brighter options.