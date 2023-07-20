'Barbie Movement Grew Out of a Book': Designer Who Made Barbie’s Early Dresses

"When Barbie was designed, Mattel found that to get clothes on that fit like they would on a real person, the designers had to make space to allow for the seams. Barbie is one-sixth the scale of a person with a three-inch waist. It had to be taken down from what they felt would be a “normal” person because when you got a seam at the waistline you ended up with four layers of fabric and she didn’t look right. They had to make the body to wear the clothes that would look right. As the years go by, our figures change, and Barbie’s does too. Hers is becoming more lifelike."