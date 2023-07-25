'Barbie' Is Smashing Records in US, but Why Is It Behind 'Oppenheimer' in India?

Oppenheimer and Barbie have created wonders at the box office.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, has soared above Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the global box office. However, the opposite seems to be true in India – Nolan's film appears to be performing better than Gerwig's.
Weighing in on why Nolan's cinematic masterpiece has created wonders at the Indian box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said:
Another trade expert, Komal Nahta, spoke to The Quint about the benefits of dubbing when a Hollywood film is released in India. He weighed in on how Oppenheimer fared better as it was dubbed in Hindi, making it accessible to the masses.
He, however, added that Barbie has performed better than expected, especially for an English-only film that has been released on limited screens.
"The collections for Barbie, for an English film, is phenomenal. It is already doing so well. We feel that it’s not doing as well as Oppenheimer, but the latter is running in more cinemas than Barbie, so there is no comparison between them. In smaller centres, when a film is in Hindi, 80% will come out and watch the film, but when it’s only in English, some 5% will watch the film."
Adarsh told The Quint that as of 24 July, Oppenheimer had collected a whopping Rs 49 crore in India – and Barbie was at Rs 18.5 crore. However, how long will this run continue?
"The net box-office collection in India for Barbie is approximately Rs 18.5 crore and Oppenheimer is approximately at Rs 49 crore (as of 24 July). While I feel these films will continue to stay steady, we have Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releasing on 28 July. That will take away the screens and the audience," he added.
