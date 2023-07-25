'Barbie' Is Smashing Records in US, but Why Is It Behind 'Oppenheimer' in India?

He, however, added that Barbie has performed better than expected, especially for an English-only film that has been released on limited screens.

"The collections for Barbie, for an English film, is phenomenal. It is already doing so well. We feel that it’s not doing as well as Oppenheimer, but the latter is running in more cinemas than Barbie, so there is no comparison between them. In smaller centres, when a film is in Hindi, 80% will come out and watch the film, but when it’s only in English, some 5% will watch the film."