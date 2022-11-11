5 Yoga Poses to Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer

Yoga poses to prevent breast cancer.
Breast cancer is one of the top three prevalent types of cancer in the world. According to WHO, 1.38 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and 1 in every 20 women in India gets diagnosed with breast cancer every year. The research also proves that the cases of breast cancer are increasing every year. There are various causes of breast cancer- reproductive preferences, lifestyle changes, and hormonal imbalance being a few of them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 has increased the complication of breast cancer and also the risk of the onset of the disease. Yoga is a holistic approach to managing the symptoms and supporting the treatment. Thus, here are the 5 yoga poses you can try at home.
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it is an effective pose for people who are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer. It is one of the advanced poses, so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on your stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now gently raise the chest off the floor, as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
A shoulder stand is one of the first poses that a trainer might ask you to try if you suffer from thyroid problems. It's an inversion pose and that is why it stimulates blood flow to the glands of the upper body.
It is believed that this yoga pose has a positive effect on the efficiency of the thyroid. Your chin tucked into your chest for this yoga pose is believed to benefit thyroid function as well.
You can try this at home by bending your elbows and placing your hands on your lower back in such a way that your fingertips point up toward the ceiling. Place your elbows on the ground, shoulder-width apart. Make sure your elbows do not splay out to the sides. When you get comfortable, slowly lift your thighs in a vertical position while keeping your knees bent.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
The warrior pose helps improve blood circulation, strengthens the whole body, and opens up the hips. It helps relieve neck and back pain that can be a common issue during pregnancy. This pose also helps experiment with the center of gravity as you align your body.
This yoga pose helps in strengthening the arms, legs, and lower back. It is also beneficial for cancer patients as well. You can:
Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.
Place your right foot at a 90-degree angle and your right toe should point out at an angle of 45 degrees.
Place your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.
Bend your right knee and look towards your right.
Your hips should be square and the right thigh should be parallel to the ground.
Hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.
The position of your neck during Boat Pose has a positive effect on the glands around the breast area in the human body. It helps:
Tone the muscles of the abdomen
Strengthen the lower back
Opens the chest and engages the core muscles
Strengthens the hip flexors and adductor muscles
Stretches the hamstrings
Alleviate tightness in the hamstrings
To practice this pose, you will have to sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you. Place your hands on the floor beside you, and let your upper body lean back slightly. Make sure your spine is straight and your chin is tucked in toward your chest.
Slowly try to balance on your two sitting bones and tailbone. Bend your knees before you lift your legs in the air and straighten your legs.
