5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Endometriosis Pain

When a woman suffers from endometriosis, the endometrial tissue surrounding her uterus grows outside it, causing intense pain and discomfort. The exact cause of the disease is not known, and there can be several causes and symptoms.
According to the US NIH, the severity of the pain related to endometriosis does not depend on the level of pain a person suffers from. There are various medications, but surgery is the only cure for the disease since other treatments might not be effective.
Lifestyle changes can also help manage the disease and reduce the pain. Thus, here are a few yoga poses endometriosis patients can try and see if they are effective for them.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
The reclining butterfly is a yoga pose that is a variation of the basic butterfly yoga posture. This helps the body relax and get into rest mode. You will have to lie down flat on your back, you can use a bed or a mat. Then slowly bring your feet together, spread out the knees in a diamond shape, then bring one hand to your heart and the other to your stomach. Inhale deeply.
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalances and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tailbone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
This pose helps open the hips and improve flexibility, thus reducing anxiety and encouraging peace of mind.
This pose is great for pelvic floor muscles, low back muscles, inner thighs, and hamstrings. Endometriosis affect these muscles, thus making them tender, causing posture-related problems.
Take a mat or flat carpet and lie on your back.
Try bending your knees toward the outside of your chest.
The soles of your feet should be placed towards the ceiling.
Now place your hands on the outsides of your feet.
Use your hands to press down your feet and create resistance.
At the same time, press your feet up into your hands.
Now focus on your breathing and try releasing tension in your hips and pelvic floor.
Now hold this position for up to 1 minute.
