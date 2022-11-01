5 Yoga Poses for Insomnia

The word 'insomnia' may sound intimidating or like a dangerous disease but it is nothing as serious as it sounds. Insomnia is a sleep disorder when a person finds it difficult to fall asleep. Research proves that one-third of Indians suffer from occasional spells of insomnia and it can be quite frustrating since it doesn't allow us to sleep.

Lack of proper and relaxed sleep can lead to a lack of focus, irritability, loss of appetite, headache, anxiety, and stress. It might even cause problems in your day-to-day life. Thus, before going for medicines for proper sleep, try these easy and effective yoga poses at home.