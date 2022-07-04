5 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep

These are simple yet effective yoga poses to get better sleep.
(Photo: iStock)
Are you someone who finds it difficult to sleep on time or does not get an undisturbed sleep through the night? There are times when we find ourselves tossing and turning during the night. Research shows that more than one-third of Indians suffer from occasional insomnia, which refers to difficulty in falling asleep.
But there are various tricks to help your body and brain fall asleep. Yoga is one of those tricks that helps regulate sleep patterns. Yoga does not necessarily have to be a physical training exercise. Gentle yoga practice done at home can also be effective.
Here are 5 yoga poses for you to try that will get you into the routine and help you sleep peacefully.
You can perform this pose by standing with your feet about 6 inches apart and folding the chest to the ground. Try reaching toward the flat surface or bend the arms, and clutch the opposite elbow with the opposite hand.
This pose not only helps deal with insomnia but reduces the frequency of headaches as well. This yoga pose also helps with anxiety. You must make sure that while performing the pose, you sway a little side to side and inhale. Bend your knees as much as required to prevent strain. Gradually you will feel the tension in the hips and legs releasing.
It is believed that staying in the plow pose for 1 to 5 minutes will help one sleep better. You will have to lie down on your back and slowly lift your legs above your head and to the flat surface behind you. Make sure that while performing this yoga pose, your hands are behind you or on the floor for support. This pose helps turn around the blood flow, thus bringing new vivacity into the body.
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood to rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
The reclining butterfly is a yoga pose that is a variation of the basic butterfly yoga posture. This helps the body relax and to get into rest mode. You will have to lie down flat on your back, you can use a bed or a mat. Then slowly bring your feet together, spread out the knees in a diamond shape, then bring one hand to your heart and the other to your stomach. Inhale deeply.
Humming Bee breathing is an excellent breathing exercise that helps resolve anger issues and releases stress. This pranayama has a positive impact on the nervous system.
All you have to do is relax and sit down in a comfortable pose, preferably sukhasan, and keep your eyes closed. Cover both your ears with your thumbs and place four fingers on the face while breathing normally. Make a humming sound and keep your mouth closed. While you perform yoga, you will experience vibrations in the face and head region. Practise this for 10 minutes and you will feel like you are getting rid of the mental fatigue, thus calming your mind and inducing sleep.
It will help manage fear, anxiety, anger, sleeplessness, etc.
Helps in managing high blood pressure.
Provides relief in sinus and migraine.
Helps improve the memory.
Reduces stress and depression.
