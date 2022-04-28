Insomnia: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Insomnia is a sleep disorder which makes it difficult for a person to fall asleep or stay asleep for a longer time. You may end up feeling tired and may not be able to function through the day.

According to Healthline, 6-10 percent adults find themselves meeting the criteria for the condition and about one-third of the adults experience the symptoms for insomnia. Sleep plays an important role in the wellbeing of a person and can affect the physical and mental health if a person is not satisfied from his sleep or does not feel refreshed after waking up.

Let's know more about insomnia including its symptoms, causes, types, diagnosis and ways for prevention.