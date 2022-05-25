Climate Change is Taking Away Your Sleep... Quite Literally

You're still sleeping and someone turns the fan off. You're too sleepy to realise, so you continue sleeping till it gets really really hot and you wake up annoyed. This is a scenario we have all woken up to at some point. So we all know how precious is a good night's sleep.

And if the heatwave, floods, forest fires etc have not made you take climate change seriously, maybe this well. Climate change is reducing your sleep, according to a new study titled 'Rising temperatures erode human sleep globally,' published in a science journal, 'One Earth'.

The study has analysed data of over 47,000 people in 68 countries for two years.