'His Heart Stopped...’: Mother of Goa Toddler Who Died After Yellow Fever Shot

At 8:30 am when Larissa woke up next, she says David vomited again. "He looked very pale and yellow. I looked closer and he was panting in his sleep."

She immediately decided to rush him to the doctor. The family went to a chest specialist first, who asked them to take David to a hospital. From there they went to the Casualty Department at North Goa District Hospital Asilo in Mapusa.

"The doctor at the Casualty didn't check David when we brought him in. She, instead, asked us to make case papers and go to the paediatric outpatient department (OPD), completely disregarding what I was telling her about David's condition."

"At the OPD they checked his respiration rate which was very high, and he had a fever of 104oF. We were asked to return to the Casualty and that we would have to admit him," Larissa recounts.

According to Larissa, things started going rapidly downhill from there.