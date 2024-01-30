Kerala Family Wants to Approach SC for Mercy Killing Permission: Here's Why

40-year-old Smitha Anthony, from Kotayyam in Kerala, a mother of three, has an unprecedented reason to approach the Supreme Court – she wants to seek the top court's permission to allow the mercy killing of her family of five.

"It's our last resort. If the central and state governments do not deliver on their promise of assistance, then we have no hope left and this is our only option," she says.

Their two younger kids, Santrin (9), and Santino (3) suffer from Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), a rare autoimmune disease with no cure.

Santrin also has severe autism. "He’s the first child in India to have both these diseases together. It requires lifelong treatment," says Anthony.