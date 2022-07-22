First Polio Case in US Since 2013: Is Drop in Childhood Vaccinations to Blame?

On Thursday, 21 July, the US reported its first case of Polio in a decade.

Polio is a highly contagious viral infection that was nearly eradicated thanks to robust inoculation efforts the world over. India achieved the 'polio free' status in 2014.

The case in the US may just be a one-off case, but if figures released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) recently are anything to go by, the world may be staring at a possible child healthcare crisis from preventable diseases thanks to the drastic fall in essential childhood vaccinations during the pandemic years.

According to the UNICEF, 25 million children missed out on doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) shots in 2021, calling it the 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation'.