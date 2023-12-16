Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Report Says Ketamine Infusion Caused Death: What Is It?

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's autopsy report on Friday, 15 December, revealed that ketamine anaesthetic effects led to his untimely demise.
Perry died on 28 October this year at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did the autopsy.
The autopsy report also stated that other contributing factors in the actor's death included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.
But what is ketamine? Why was the actor taking it? What should you know about it? The Quint answers all your FAQs.
What is Ketamine?
Ketamine is a drug that is medically used to induce anaesthesia. It is mostly used in surgeries and, of late, has been increasingly used for people struggling with depression as well.
According to a 2006 National Institute of Health study, ketamine helps people with "severe depression."
Ketamine is available in the US in the form of nasal sprays and antidepressants too.
Why did Matthew Perry take Ketamine?
Matthew received ketamine therapy for his anxiety and depression. However, the autopsy has reportedly shown high ketamine levels, like in general anaesthesia.
Perry's received his last treatment just 1.5 weeks before his death.
The autopsy said, “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”
What are doctors saying?
The Associated Press quoted Medical Toxicologist Dr Andrew Stolbach as saying,
"The amount of ketamine that was found in Matthew Perry's body was enough to make him unconscious and lose his posture, thereby making it almost impossible for him to keep himself above water. When someone is alone, using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub can be fatal."
What are the side effects or risks associated with ketamine infusion?
According to Oxford Health, ketamine infusion can possibly have side effects such as:
Dissociation
Feeling dizzy or lightheaded
Fatigue and headaches
Nausea
Other than this, ketamine infusion can also briefly cause a spike in your blood pressure. An overdose of ketamine can also lead to severe respiratory damage.
