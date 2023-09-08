'Anxiety Inducing, Affects Self-Worth': Experts On Hair Loss & Mental Health

Long, thick, luscious hair has always been seen as a sign of good health, and youthfulness, while relatively thinner hair, or bald patches are indicative of ill health.

When hairless combs, brushes, and towels are projected as the milestones of healthy ‘breakage-free’ hair, the opposite is always projected as an 'embarrassment.'

Hair is one of the most visible features of our body, the loss of which tends to have a significant impact on people, say experts.

FIT reached out to psychologists and dermatologists who break down how hair loss can affect the mental health of the person undergoing it.