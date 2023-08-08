'Hard To Find a Therapist Who Gets It': Young Muslims Speak Up on Mental Health

In January 2022, when the hijab row began in Karnataka, 25-year-old Shazia's life took a 180-degree turn. As someone who wore the hijab, she was prepared to face questions about her 'choice'. But what she wasn't prepared for was the crippling anxiety in the wake of the controversy.

"I felt people staring at me at the mall, at the restaurant, everywhere. I stopped taking public transport. I would even wake up in the middle of the night. All of this affected my productivity at work," Shazia, who worked at a tech startup then, tells The Quint.

But seeking help wasn't easy, nor did it come naturally.

"I had never been in therapy before – and I had to find someone who would get my context, without judgement," she adds.