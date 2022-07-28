World Hepatitis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp Status

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on 28 July every year to raise awareness among people about the viral disease. The hepatitis virus is of various types; we can say it has five primary strains, known as types A, B, C, D, and E.

They all cause liver disease, but they are all different from each other in terms of origin, transmission, and severity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 354 million people in the world are living with hepatitis B and C.

We can contribute to this by raising awareness through posters, messages, quotes, slogans, and WhatsApp status.