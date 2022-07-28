World Hepatitis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp Status

Share these messages, quotes, and images on the world hepatitis day
World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on 28 July every year to raise awareness among people about the viral disease. The hepatitis virus is of various types; we can say it has five primary strains, known as types A, B, C, D, and E.
They all cause liver disease, but they are all different from each other in terms of origin, transmission, and severity.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 354 million people in the world are living with hepatitis B and C.
We can contribute to this by raising awareness through posters, messages, quotes, slogans, and WhatsApp status.
"Hepatitis doesn't always present symptoms." - Karen Gonzales
"People are reticent to give a newborn the hepatitis B vaccine and often delay it." - Paul A. Offit
"I love Fear Factor, but I think they're running out of fears. It's only a matter of time before they're sitting around doing shots of Hepatitis C." - Dave Attell
"There has been a treatment for hepatitis C, but the treatment has not been overwhelmingly effective, number 1. And number 2, it has had considerable toxicity." - Anthony S
"There is a growing need to make people aware of the severity of the disease in the region. People need to be extra careful, as it is one of the regions where infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) is common." - Dr. RS Verma
Hepatitis is not a disease to be ignored but to be taken care of.
Don’t ignore hepatitis, fight it!
Don’t let your life pay the price. Stay healthy and prevent hepatitis.
Being aware of hepatitis is the first step toward facing it and fighting against it.
Fighting against hepatitis is the only solution.
Ignorance can result in the worsening of hepatitis.
We can fight the war against hepatitis if we are aware.
It is your call: prevent hepatitis or look for its cure.
Waking up to hepatitis can save your life.
Don’t let hepatitis rule your life.
World Hepatitis Day 2022
Happy World Hepatitis Day 2022

“We all have to come together to fight against hepatitis and not surrender to this disease. Happy World Hepatitis Day.”
“On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, promise yourselves that you will never neglect your health and never let anyone else neglect it as well.”
“If you want to help the patients of hepatitis, give them your love and care. Stay safe and stay healthy. Warm wishes on World Hepatitis Day.”
“You can make a lot of difference by taking precautions and by being aware of hepatitis. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Hepatitis Day.”
“Let us stand with those suffering from hepatitis to let them know that they are not all alone in this fight. Happy World Hepatitis Day.”
“Ignoring hepatitis will worsen the situation for us. Learning more about it and taking precautions is the required solution. Wishing a very Happy World Hepatitis Day.”
