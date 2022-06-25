Tips To Manage Fatty Liver Disease

Tips to manage NAFLD
(Image: iStock)
The main cause of the fatty liver disease is a build-up of fat in the liver.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, there are two types of fatty liver disease – alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic fatty liver disease is caused due to heavy alcohol use while non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) isn’t related to alcohol use.
Although more research is required to find out what exactly causes a build-up of fat in a liver, it has been seen in people who are living with:
Type 2 diabetes
High cholesterol
High blood pressure
No drugs are available to treat NAFLD. Here are a few diet and lifestyle changes that can help manage this condition.
According to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), weight loss is a critical part of improving NAFLD progression and managing its symptoms.
People suffering from NAFLD and obesity must lose between 3 and 5 percent of their body weight if they wish to reduce fat build-up in the liver. Losing between 7 and 10 percent of body weight can improve symptoms of NAFLD, like inflammation, fibrosis, and scarring.
Make sure to take small but consistent steps towards your weight loss journey and do not try a diet without a doctor's guidance and avoid extreme food choices for a quick result.
According to US NIH, dietary sugars like fructose and sucrose have been linked to the development of NAFLD. Research shows how these sugars can contribute to fat build-up in the liver over time.
The main items that contain these harmful sugars include commercially sold processed foods like baked goods, pies, candy, ice cream, sugary cereals, soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, flavored yogurts, etc.
Make sure to read the food labels and ingredients before buying a product and try avoiding foods with ingredients like sucrose, fructose, and maltose.
According to PubMed, NAFLD makes it challenging for the body to manage cholesterol on its own which further worsens NAFLD and increases your risk of heart disease.
The best way to manage cholesterol is to limit your intake of certain fats that help manage cholesterol and treat NAFLD. Fats you should avoid include:
Saturated fats found in red meats and full-fat dairy products.
Trans fats found in processed baked goods, crackers, and fried foods.
According to Healthline, NAFLD is often associated with a sedentary lifestyle and inactivity contributes to other conditions linked to NAFLD, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Therefore, it is important to stay active for NAFLD patients
According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity workout every week can help manage the symptoms of NAFLD. These exercises don't need to be practiced in the gym, you can also go for a brisk walk, play with your kids, take the stairs instead of the elevator, etc.
Research proves that the Mediterranean diet can help reduce liver fat, even without weight loss.
The Mediterranean diet is also helpful for the conditions associated with NAFLD like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. The eating plan focuses on a variety of plant-based foods and healthy fats like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, meat and lean meats, etc.