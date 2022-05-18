Unexplained Acute Hepatitis in Kids: Is It Linked to COVID-19?

Acute Hepatitis is caused when there is an inflammation in the liver resulting in elevated levels of liver enzymes in the blood. The disease is caused mainly due to one of the hepatitis viruses, or as a result of some autoimmune conditions.

Common symptoms to watch out for are,

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea and vomiting.

Jaundice

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Joint pain

Dark urine

Before we look at the latest study, here's a quick run through of what we know about the unexplained rise in acute hepatitis in kids.

The first case was reported in October 2021 in Alabama, USA. What was thought to be an isolated incident quickly became a number of similar cases mushrooming in the US, UK, and other countries in Europe.

Since then cases have also been reported in countries in Asia including Japan and Indonesia.