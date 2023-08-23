Heart failure occurs when the heart muscles are unable to pump enough blood as it should. In this case, blood often backs up and fluid builds up in the lungs resulting in shortness of breath.

Hear becomes weak gradually due to various heart conditions and it might even become stiff to fill and pump blood properly. The arteries in the heart narrow down causing high blood pressure. But if the person gets the treatment in time, the symptoms of heart failure may improve and may help some people live longer.

But heart failure can be life-threatening and might even make a person go for a heart transplant or a device to help the heart pump blood. Heart failure is sometimes called congestive heart failure. Here are a few signs and symptoms of heart failure so that one can recognize these symptoms and save their life.