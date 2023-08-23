Heart failure occurs when the heart muscles are unable to pump enough blood as it should. In this case, blood often backs up and fluid builds up in the lungs resulting in shortness of breath.
Hear becomes weak gradually due to various heart conditions and it might even become stiff to fill and pump blood properly. The arteries in the heart narrow down causing high blood pressure. But if the person gets the treatment in time, the symptoms of heart failure may improve and may help some people live longer.
But heart failure can be life-threatening and might even make a person go for a heart transplant or a device to help the heart pump blood. Heart failure is sometimes called congestive heart failure. Here are a few signs and symptoms of heart failure so that one can recognize these symptoms and save their life.
According to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, these are a few signs and symptoms that develop slowly but sometimes, heart failure symptoms start suddenly and may include:
Shortness of breath
Fatigue and weakness.
Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet.
Irregular heartbeat.
Not being able to exercise.
Wheezing.
A cough that doesn't go away
A cough that brings up white or pink mucus with spots of blood.
Swelling in the belly area.
Rapid weight gain from fluid buildup.
Nausea
Lack of appetite.
Difficulty concentrating
Chest pain if heart failure is caused by a heart attack
