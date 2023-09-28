Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes 2023: Messages, Greetings, Quotes, and Images

Eid Milad-un-Nabi wishes, quotes, messages, images, greetings, and more.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Wishes 2023: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid, Milad un Nabi, and Nabid is an important festival celebrated among Muslims. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last messenger of Allah.
Eid-e-Milad falls every year in the month of Rabi ul Awal. This year, Rabi ul Awwal in India commenced from 19 September, after the Moon was sighted on 18 October.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 in India along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is celebrated today on Thursday, 28 September 2023.
May Allah and his Prophet (PBUH) shower his choicest blessings upon you. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.
On this occasion of Eid-e-Milad, I wish you lots of happiness, prosperity, and peace. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2023.
Prophet (PBUH) is our hero and best teacher. We must learn from his teachings to make our hereafter a better place for us. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.
Prophet (PBUH) was the best among all prophets, and his life journey is commendable. Greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023.
May you heart be filled with love and gratitude on this pious occasion of Eid-e-Milad. Happy Eid-e-Milad to you and your family.
We should learn from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and work towards our religion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2023.
Prophet (PBUH) taught us to live with peace and harmony, and respect all religions. Let us follow his amazing teachings. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak.
