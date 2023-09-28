World Heart day 2023 Date: Theme, History & Significance

Heart is one of the vital organs of human body and any kind of malfunctioning of it can lead to death thus it becomes very essential to look after the heart and take preventive measures to protect it from cardiovascular diseases.

People need to be educated about heart health else due to lack of awareness about the cardiovascular health and certain lifestyle habits, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have become one of the leading reason for mortality worldwide. Every year, around 1.7 crores people die due to cardiovascular disease, accounting approx 31% of all global mortality.

Heart attack, Stroke and coronary heart disease are common reason of deaths due to cardiovascular disorders. These heart disorders cause nearly 85% of total deaths. This is where World Heart day comes into play of creating awareness to educate people and make them understand the importance of heart health and bringing other organizations together to participate in various events and activities to create awareness.