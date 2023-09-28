World Heart day 2023 Date: Theme, History & Significance

World Heart day is celebrated every year on 29 September 2023 and it an important annual event that aims to raise awareness about the heart health and how people can take preventive measures to prevent any cardiovascular diseases. The day is celebrated by various hospitals, government bodies and health organizations organizing that organize activities and awareness events globally to raise awareness about the heart diseases.
The events focus on educating people about the sign and symptoms of cardiovascular disease to be able to recognise the complications well in advance and it also encourages peoples to include a healthy lifestyle to prevent and control any heart related ailments. Let's have a look at the Theme, history, and significance of the World Heart Day 2023.
What Is the Theme Of World Heart Day 2023?
The theme for World Heart Day 2023 is Use Heart, Know Heart. This day reminds us and everyone around the world to look after their hearts and take essential step of knowing our hearts more closely. We need to love ourselves to protect our heart.
Why Do We Celebrate the World Heart day?
Heart is one of the vital organs of human body and any kind of malfunctioning of it can lead to death thus it becomes very essential to look after the heart and take preventive measures to protect it from cardiovascular diseases.
People need to be educated about heart health else due to lack of awareness about the cardiovascular health and certain lifestyle habits, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have become one of the leading reason for mortality worldwide. Every year, around 1.7 crores people die due to cardiovascular disease, accounting approx 31% of all global mortality.
Heart attack, Stroke and coronary heart disease are common reason of deaths due to cardiovascular disorders. These heart disorders cause nearly 85% of total deaths. This is where World Heart day comes into play of creating awareness to educate people and make them understand the importance of heart health and bringing other organizations together to participate in various events and activities to create awareness.
World Heart Day 2023: History
Antoni Baie de Luna, former president of the World Health Federation introduced the idea of observing world heart day every year based on his ideas. Thus, World Heart Day was established in 1999 along with the collaboration of World Health Organization.
The first official World Heart Day was celebrated globally on 24 September 2000. Till 2011 the da focused on creating awareness about the management of cardiovascular disease but from 2012, the main agenda became to curb the global mortality due to non-communicable diseases by 25 percent by 2025. Global leaders came together and urged the world to actively participate for this cause and 29 September, was marked as global World Heart Day. Now, more than 90 countries participate on this day to organize awareness campaigns and educate people about the cardiovascular health.
