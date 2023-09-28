World Rabies Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance and Awareness Quotes

World Rabies Day 2023 Theme, History, Objectives, and Awareness: World Rabies Day (WDR) is celebrated every year on 28 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about Rabies, including prevention measures.

World Rabies Day was first established by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) and is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) annually in the month of September.

Rabies is a life threatening disease that is transmitted into humans by dogs. The fatality rate of this zoonotic disease (one that spreads from animals to humans) is 100 percent. The main aim of observing Rabies Day on global level is to completely eliminate this disease among humans through proper education, intervention, and precautionary measures.

According to WHO, "Endemic on several continents, it is estimated that every year around 60,000 people in the world die from Rabies, 40 percent of them children."