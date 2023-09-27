World Tourism Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Activities, and More

World Tourism Day 2023 Theme, Date, History, Significance, Activities, and More: World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the importance of tourism and its economic, social, and political impacts.

According to unwto.org, "World Tourism Day has been held on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later."

World Tourism Day encourages people to explore and honour diverse cultures across the globe, and enjoy the beauty of world's nature. It is a gentle reminder for people to understand the significant role of tourism in the development of global economy, cooperation, peace, and understanding.