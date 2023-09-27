World Tourism Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Activities, and More

World Tourism Day 2023 Theme, Date, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Tourism Day 2023 Theme, Date, History, Significance, Activities, and More: World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the importance of tourism and its economic, social, and political impacts.
According to unwto.org, "World Tourism Day has been held on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later."
World Tourism Day encourages people to explore and honour diverse cultures across the globe, and enjoy the beauty of world's nature. It is a gentle reminder for people to understand the significant role of tourism in the development of global economy, cooperation, peace, and understanding.
The theme of World Tourism Day 2023 is "Tourism and Green Investments." Every year, the day is recognised under a specific theme to discuss diverse aspects of tourism. Celebrating the World Tourism Day is an opportunity for individuals, governments, and organisations to foster a culture of safe, sustainable, and responsible tourism.
The World Tourism Day was first established by the UNWTO General Assembly in 1980. The decision of celebrating the day on 27 September was taken to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes that took place on 27 September 1970.
The significance of World Tourism Day includes the following:
To promote tourism on global level, and create awareness about the role of tourism in the social, cultural, and economic development of a country.
To promote tourism and highlight the role of tourism in the economy of both developed and developing nations.
To foster a culture of sustainable tourism to eradicate the negative impact of tourism on environment.
To encourage tourism on a global level for understanding, peace, and cooperation among nations.
To appreciate, honour, and promote the diverse cultures of the world.
To address the challenges and barriers of tourism, and discuss preventive measures.
The following are some of the World Tourism Activities that people must consider to celebrate the day.
Organise or participate in social media campaigns for promoting tourism. Use hashtags like #Tourism, #WorldTourismDay, #GlobalTourism, and more.
Collaborate with tourism agencies and provide special discounts to people for visiting various destinations.
Organise and participate in art exhibitions related to tourism. This will grab the attention of people and they may like to participate.
Organise events, seminars, workshops, and campaigns to highlight the challenges in the field of tourism.
Organise campaigns and invite people from across the world to promote their tourism.
