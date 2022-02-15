Environment Factors Push People Out of Homes, Leaving Behind Ghost Villages

However, despite government assistance, resettlement of coastal areas especially among fishermen communities have been a Herculean task for the government too. In the Southern Odisha district of Ganjam, close to the Odisha-Andhra border, Ramayapatnam has faced the worst wrath of sea erosion. Here around 10 villages are in dilapidated condition and look vulnerable in any extreme weather condition.

Here the government has constructed around 400 new houses in a nearby resettled colony for their safety but hardly five families have moved to those concrete houses provided with electricity, water and good roads.

Mohini is a resident of Ramayapatnam and often helps his family in the fishing trade. Most other women in the village do the same work. She told Mongabay-India, “Very few of us moved to the resettled colony as most of the villagers here are involved in fishing and hardly anyone wants to go there as it will distance themselves from the seashore where they get easy access to the sea despite understanding the associated risks.”