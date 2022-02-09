Ghazipur & Bhalswa Landfills a Serious Health, Environment Issue for Locals

Ghazipur and Bhalswa are two of the biggest garbage dumpsites in Delhi.
Once upon a time, Qutub Minar, 73 metres in height, used to be the tallest building in Delhi-NCR but many commercial and residential towers have now come up in the region, dwarfing the iconic monument. Soon, a garbage mountain might also dwarf it – the Ghazipur landfill, a 65-metre high filth summit spread across an area of 70 acre.
But this isn't the only dumpsite in Delhi. While Ghazipur landfill is in east Delhi, Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi is also an extraordinary addition to Delhi's skyline.
We went to meet people living near the landfills to see the problems they face due to the big garbage dump.
"This water is contaminated. We don't get water from the pipelines here. And if we ever do, that's contaminated as well," says a woman living near the Ghazipur landfill.
The situation at Bhalswa landfill is no different. Residents are facing the same problems of air, water, and land pollution.
Experts say that food waste is the majority contributor to the filth that has been created over the years.
Residents living near the filth site say that the government hasn't done enough to make sure that their life is sustainable.
In December 2020, east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had claimed that the entire garbage dump at the Ghazipur landfill site would be processed by December 2024.
