Ghazipur & Bhalswa Landfills a Serious Health, Environment Issue for Locals

Once upon a time, Qutub Minar, 73 metres in height, used to be the tallest building in Delhi-NCR but many commercial and residential towers have now come up in the region, dwarfing the iconic monument. Soon, a garbage mountain might also dwarf it – the Ghazipur landfill, a 65-metre high filth summit spread across an area of 70 acre.

But this isn't the only dumpsite in Delhi. While Ghazipur landfill is in east Delhi, Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi is also an extraordinary addition to Delhi's skyline.

We went to meet people living near the landfills to see the problems they face due to the big garbage dump.