In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century to become the first player to achieve the mark.
Virat Kohli came out to bat during the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. India were at 71/1 in 8.2 overs.
Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli shares a light moment with New Zealand's players during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli being greeted by New Zealand's Kane Williamson after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.
Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks back to pavilion after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.
Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli being greeted by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.
