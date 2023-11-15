Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

In photos: Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th ODI century to become the first player to achieve the mark.
The Quint
World Cup
Published:

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century to become the first player to achieve the mark.

(Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli came out to bat during the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. India were at 71/1 in 8.2 overs.

Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Mumbai: Indian batter Virat Kohli shares a light moment with New Zealand's players during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli being greeted by New Zealand's Kane Williamson after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.

Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks back to pavilion after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.

Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli being greeted by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.

