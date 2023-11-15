In Photos: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Record-Breaking 50th ODI Century in WC S/F

Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli being greeted by New Zealand's Kane Williamson after being dismissed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Kohli scored his 50th century and broke the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.