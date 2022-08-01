World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Theme, Significance, History and Posters

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the world from August 1 to August 7. The global campaign is organized to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits.

Following a surge in the infant mortality rate, there was a drop in the number of mothers who wanted to breastfeed. The initiative became essential and WHO recommended that it was important to breastfeed a child until it turns 2. While everyone has the right to make their own decisions, breastfeeding can have a significant impact on the health of a mother and baby.

This World Breastfeeding Week, let’s join hands and promote breastfeeding while educating ourselves and others about the theme, history, and significance of world breastfeeding week.