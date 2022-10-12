Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, and Significance

World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, and Significance

It is a global health awareness event that helps create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.
Shivangani Singh
Know the history, significance, and theme of world arthritis day

World Arthritis day is celebrated on 12 October every year and it is a global health awareness event that helps create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. It also highlights the impact of these diseases on one's life and aims to educate people about the symptoms & preventive measures so that it is diagnosed at the right time without any further complications.

This day aims to bring people around the world on a single platform so that their voices are heard and more support is provided for better treatment options for the people affected with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).

Now, let's know about the history, significance, and theme of World Arthritis day 2022. You can also share the quotes and posters on the occasion.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Arthritis day 2022 is "It's in your hands, take action". It hopes to seek attention of the masses for this cause to make this useful and helpful for the ones deprived of the support.

The theme aims to encourage people with arthritis, their caregivers, families, and the general public so that they don't feel that they are alone in this situation.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Quotes

I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either- Jack Benny

The 1,000 mile journey begins with the first step. Begin, the rest is easy.— John Wilson

Courage isn’t always a roar; sometimes it’s a quiet voice at the end of the day saying I’ll try again tomorrow. — Amanda Thurow

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.— Julie Hall

We don’t know how strong we really are until being strong is the only choice.Jadine Sayer

Nobody can take away your pain, but don’t let pain take away your happiness.- Stephanie Walters

World Arthritis Day 2022: Posters

World arthritis day 2022 poster

Happy World arthritis day 2022

Arthritis Common Symptoms, and Treatment

World Arthritis Day 2022: History

World arthritis day (WAD) was established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI). The first event for World Arthritis day was organized on 12 October 1996. Since then various local, and global communities like Arthritis Foundation have come together to raise awareness and fight the awareness gap in order to provide support and access to the communities.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Significance

Arthritis is an inflammatory joint disorder affecting the joints tissues and connective tissues that results in joint pain and stiffness. There are more than 100 types of arthritis but osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common ones. Arthritis and related conditions have crippled many lives around the world.

There is no cure for arthritis, and treatment depends on the type of arthritis. Thus, doctors diagnose different types of arthritis with the help of signs and symptoms to get an early diagnosis and provide appropriate treatment.

World Arthritis day (WAD) plays a major role in encouraging people, medical organizations, and governments across the world to participate in the campaign to spread awareness.

