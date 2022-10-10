World Mental Health Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, Posters, History and Significance

World Mental Health Day falls on 10 October and it is an important day to raise awareness for the mental well-being of people around us. Mental health awareness has come a long way since the early 1990s. The World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) was officially established on this day. We have to be more careful, sensitive, and self-aware of the things around us so that things can change for the better.

We have to avoid using words like “crazy” and “lunatic” that we use mindlessly for people who suffer from mental health issues. This is the first step to avoid being unintentionally hurtful and stigmatising. On this day, let's share the posters, quotes, wishes for mental health and know about the history and significance of this day.