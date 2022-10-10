World Mental Health Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, Posters, History and Significance

World Mental Health Awareness Day
World Mental Health Day falls on 10 October and it is an important day to raise awareness for the mental well-being of people around us. Mental health awareness has come a long way since the early 1990s. The World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) was officially established on this day. We have to be more careful, sensitive, and self-aware of the things around us so that things can change for the better.
We have to avoid using words like “crazy” and “lunatic” that we use mindlessly for people who suffer from mental health issues. This is the first step to avoid being unintentionally hurtful and stigmatising. On this day, let's share the posters, quotes, wishes for mental health and know about the history and significance of this day.
"Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves." – Henry David Thoreau
"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." – Albus Dumbledore.
“You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone.” – Shonda Rhimes
“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” – John Green
“Life doesn’t make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that, the better for us all.” – Erik Erikson
The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022 is 'Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority'. The WHO will also launch a campaign in collaboration with its partners.
World Mental Health day was created in the year 1992 by the deputy secretary-general at the time, Richard Hunter with an objective to work towards the issue of mental health awareness. People were getting treated for the mental health issues they suffered but this initiative was to fight against the stigma and to recognise the challenges, lack of funding being one of them.
Even today, the WFMH board members organise events on this day and it has been popular among government departments, organisations, and civilians.
From 1995 onwards, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) arranged the translation of the mental health planning kit material into Spanish, French, Russian, Hindi, Japanese, Chinese, and Arabic.
The main agenda is to help us think about our thoughts and evolve beyond outdated perceptions and release the stigma of mental health. It aims to work towards finding better ways to diagnose mental health issues so that it is easy to take care of ourselves.
This day is a reminder that whatever you are going through, you don't have to face it alone. We have to stop thinking that what we are the only ones facing tough times or we have to face it alone. We have to remind ourselves that everyone faces issues at some point in life and they have made it through.
This day also raises awareness about the importance of the right treatment at the right time. A good therapist and the necessary medication can help us function more efficiently. Thus, we need more funds for research and development in the healthcare system.
