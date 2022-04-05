Life Lessons That Wordle Taught Me

Whether it is late at night when sleep refuses to engulf me and I am staring at the game, or when I am just up and about after a fitful night’s sleep ready to tackle the day. After a break, I automatically pick the phone and reach to the Wordle shortcut on my phone wondering what word is in store for me today.

The yellow, green and gray boxes stare at me, hinting permutations and combinations that may work for me.

If you have come this far and wondering what I am talking about, for the uninitiated, Wordle is a word game where you get 6 tries to guess a five-letter word. And it could be ANY word from the dictionary.