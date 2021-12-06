Google Doodle Celebrates Pizza with 'Pizza Puzzle Game'

Google Doodle Celebrates Pizza with a game on 6 December
(Photo: Google)
Google on Monday, 6 December, is celebrating pizza, one of the world’s most popular dishes.
The date 6 December is significant because, on this day, in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
To celebrate the beloved dish, Google has launched a new 'pizza puzzle game'. "This pizza puzzle game features a few of the most beloved pizza toppings from all over the world and challenges you to slice based on the type of pizza ordered," reads the official Google Doodle blog.
However, in order to earn more stars, people playing the game are required to keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices so that they can provide a more accurate order.
According to the Google Doodle blog, flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries. However, the birthplace of pizza known today, i.e. dough layered with tomatoes and cheese, is widely said to be southwestern Italian city of Naples in the late 1700s.
"It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution," the blog added.
Popularity of pizza is established by the fact that today, an estimated five billion pizzas are consumed internationally each year.