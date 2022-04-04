Wordle 289: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 4 April 2022

Hints to solve Wordle 289 word of the day.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle has come up with a new word to solve on Monday, 4 April.
Every Wordle player is aware by now that the word game is famous for coming up with difficult words.
Sometimes it can be difficult to solve the Wordle answer for the day as the players are not acquainted with the terms.
Wordle 289 answer for Monday, 4 April, is not a difficult one to solve if one thinks properly.
While Wordle is extremely popular for making the players guess tricky words, Wordle 289 is comparatively easy.
We would like to advise the players to go through the hints for Wordle 289 answer for 4 April 2022 before starting to guess as that will help them to save their chances.
Let's take a look at the hints for Wordle 289 word of the day so that the players can find the answer for 4 April 2022 quickly:
The Wordle word of the day contains only one vowel.
There is no repetition of letters in the word.
The word of the day starts with the letter S.
The last letter of the word is L.
You need to wear this (Bonus hint)
We hope that the hints are helpful enough for you to solve Wordle 289 within the chances.
SPOILER ALERT: The players who are unable to find the answer for Wordle 289 do not need to worry.
The ones who are still playing and want to guess the answer for Wordle 289 word of the day on their own are requested to not read further.
