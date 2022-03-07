Naseeruddin Shah Says He Has ‘Onomatomania’: What Is It?
Onomatomania is a "condition" that makes you repeat a word or phrase often.
Actor Naseerudin Shah revealed that he suffers from onomatomania, a "condition" that makes an individual constantly repeat a word, phrase, or sentence for no reason other than that they enjoy hearing it.
The veteran actor spoke about his "ailment" in an interview on Youtube.
What is Onomatomania?
Onomatomania, which is quite the mouthful itself, is the compulsive repetition of a word, phrase, sentence, verse, or line, simply because it appeals to one's ears.
For example, is there a movie quote you like repeating to yourself? Or a line from a song that you can't stop singing? Then you may have onomatomania.
I Really Like Saying This Word Or Line - Should I Be Worried?
No. Unless the words, phrases, or lines you like saying are offensive, insensitive, likely to get you in trouble or put you in physical danger (or any danger really), you shouldn't have to be worried.
Further, onomatomania is not a real illness or disorder. It's not like Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or Bipolar Disorder.
"Onomatomania is not an illness or a disorder. It's simply a term that people use for the words or phrases they really like repeating. It might be bothersome or irritating, but it's only a disorder or ailment when it starts to disrupt your daily life."Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospitals
Dr. Parikh also told us that that people with a love for literature, art, movies, or songs, may have repetitive thoughts about the same (the author of this article can attest to this personally as well).
"Sometimes you might use a word you really like using often. Or a line from a movie that you find very appealing. It's simply because, according to you, they fit better than other words. It doesn't mean you suffer from a disorder. I don't see it as anything else. So, to call it a disorder, a clinical condition, or a psychological problem, wouldn't be correct."Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospitals
Onomatomania on its own is no cause for concern. If it's accompanied by something like OCD, anxiety disorder, or other disorders, then it's a cause for concern.
"If you tend to be more inclined to literature and poetry, it's natural to want to use certain words or phrases often. It's a normal part and parcel of our lives," says Dr. Parikh.
So keep saying the things you like saying, as long as they're not offensive or harmful to others or yourself.
