Wordle 290 Answer for 5 April 2022: Hints, Clues, and Solution

Find Wordle 290 answer for 5 April 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle players tring to solve Wordle 290 answer for Tuesday, 5 April, these clues might help.
We provide hints and clues to solve Wordle daily so that the players can increase their scores.
Wordle started with an easy word this week but today, on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 it has followed the old trend of providing difficult terms.
Wordle 290 word of the day is an uncommon one but it is not something that the players have never heard of.
Players will have to follow the same rule to find Wordle 290 answer.
We have a few hints and clues that are going to assist the players to find the solution for Wordle 290.
Here are some hints to solve Wordle 290 word of the day that the players should take a look at:
The word contains one vowel
The word has one repetitive letter
The word starts with the letter N
The word ends with the letter L
Wordle 290 answer for 5 April 2022 is an adjective
Players can use these hints to find the answer for Wordle 290 and get the score for Tuesday, 5 April 2022.
The ones who are still solving Wordle 290 word of the day and want to guess the answer on their own are requested to not read further.
Wordle 290 word of the day answer is NATAL. It is extremely uncommon but most of us have heard the word somewhere.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)