'Expectations & Anxiety': Why People Cry on Their Birthday

A few years back, when Ishita Das (24), was about to turn 20, her friends organised a surprise birthday party for her. They did all the taam-jhaam and were ready to celebrate her, but Das didn’t show up.

Instead, because her mother had already given her a heads-up about the party, Das avoided it at all costs, switched off her phone, went to a park, and cried her eyes out.

A journalist by profession, Das loved her birthday growing up, but now she doesn’t just have an aversion to it, but ends up crying every year on it too.

But aren’t birthdays supposed to be exciting?