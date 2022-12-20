Why We Grieve Our Favourite TV Shows: Psychologists On 'Post-Series Depression'

"After I finished reading all the Harry Potter books, I was heartbroken. I waited for the movies to come out, but then those got over too. And I was left feeling: what now?" says Anoushka Rajesh, a 26-year-old journalist.

Anoushka – like many of us who love binge-watching TV shows, going on movie marathons, and reading thriller novels – says she is often left with a "sense of loss, imbalance, a sort of void" when something she enjoyed watching or reading comes to an end.