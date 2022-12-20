Why We Grieve Our Favourite TV Shows: Psychologists On 'Post-Series Depression'

"Sometimes, it affects me so much that I avoid watching the ending altogether – even if it's a show I had been following for years," says Anoushka, a journalist.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
"After I finished reading all the Harry Potter books, I was heartbroken. I waited for the movies to come out, but then those got over too. And I was left feeling: what now?" says Anoushka Rajesh, a 26-year-old journalist.
Anoushka – like many of us who love binge-watching TV shows, going on movie marathons, and reading thriller novels – says she is often left with a "sense of loss, imbalance, a sort of void" when something she enjoyed watching or reading comes to an end.
This feeling of 'loss' and 'sadness' is more common than you think; psychologists refer to it as 'post-series depression' or PSD.
FIT spoke to experts about this state of mental health and ways to tackle it, and here's what we found out.
Nishtha Budhiraja, a child psychologist, describes post-series depression as a feeling of "profound sense of grief, loss, or emptiness," which is usually experienced after the end of a TV show, movie, or book.
"PSD can also involve feelings of being confused. It is an emotionally dysregulated sort of experience," she tells FIT.
"These feelings tend to get projected on the character or the storyline. And that is why it gets difficult once it ends. There is this sense of loss – that you will no longer be able to experience this again. It's grief, but it's a different kind of grief – because you're grieving someone fictional. So, it can get a bit confusing as well," she adds.
PSD isn't really a new phenomenon, though it's become more common with the rise of OTT and binge-watching culture, says Budhiraja.
"Even when our parents and grandparents were watching those old Ekta Kapoor shows, they felt really strongly about them when they ended. And they went on for years!" she says.
Now, multiple people go through a shared experience of grief because of the accessibility and relatability of OTT content, she adds.
She, however, explains that PSD isn't just limited to books or TV. "During the lockdown, when they had banned the game PUBG, the adolescent population had become so anxious, so emotionally unregulated. Why? Because they didn't have the one thing they really looked forward to. This is PSD as well."
Twenty-six-year-old Archana Shaji, a PhD scholar, tells FIT she has the habit of keeping a tab on the number of episodes of any show before watching it.
"I always check the number of episodes of a show before watching it, just to prepare myself. And the despair starts around the last three episodes. By the time the series is over, I feel very low, even if the theme of the series is positive and it ended on a good note," she says.
Archana says she's felt this way with many shows, but the despair is worse when she's seen the characters grow on screen, like in Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Derry Girls.
"If it's a show that I really liked, I would immediately start rewatching it. Going back to those episodes is comforting."
But like Anoushka, Tushar Kaushik, a 32-year-old writer, has a different approach to dealing with the "emptiness." He says there have been several shows that he has left midway because he couldn't bear to come to terms with the end.
For Anoushka, watching a TV show isn't just about identifying with the characters or enjoying the plot – it's a way to escape the mundane. "I tend to jump to another show as soon as I finish the one I'm watching. Sometimes, I don't even finish it – I'll leave the last episode out because I don't want it to end. I always need a parallel world I can slip into, so I don't have to deal with reality. It's like a safety net."
Explaining why we tend to do this, Nishtha says, "When we talk about escape or avoidance-based mechanisms, PSD tends to come up. There would be one series that a person would go back to. Two series are extremely common in this regard – Friends and Bojack Horseman. It either helps people process their feelings about something, or they just want to avoid it and be in a fantasy world for a while."
Dr Syeda Ruksheda, a psychiatrist, says there are several ways one can transition out of PSD.
Some people even write fan fiction to deal with PSD productively, she adds. "Fan fiction has grown more and more popular over the years with Harry Potter. It's a productive way of keeping the character alive while letting go of them as well."
Connecting with people outside the fictional world may also be helpful to some, says Dr Ruksheda.
"PSD is almost like a grief period. But it is also dependent on your overall mental health, quality of life, etc. The lower your quality of life, the higher the chances of you being severely affected by PSD. We may call it a mild adjustment disorder, depending on the level of symptoms that you have, the duration, and the intensity," Dr Ruksheda explains.
Nishtha concurs, and adds that PSD doesn't really have to be addressed, "unless and until it creates a sense of dissonance or emotional instability in your life."
In short, if you find yourself struggling hard to accept that a series or book has ended, and if this feeling is affecting your day-to-day functioning, you may need professional help, according to experts.
