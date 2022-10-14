Binge Eating Disorder: Why We Indulge in Food To Suppress Uncomfortable Emotions

When Mahak*, a working professional in Delhi, faces even the slightest inconvenience, it makes her indulge in eating more and more food as a coping mechanism.

Some days, she’ll eat to the point that she feels like she’s about to explode, only to puke later.

Later, she feels like “sense of a new beginning is unlocked which makes me better,” says Mahak.

While she is still making her peace with the fact that she struggles with an eating disorder, and is working towards having a healthy relationship with food, she knows eating disorders, let alone binge eating disorder (BED), can be taxing on your health in many ways.