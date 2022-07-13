SII To Launch India’s First Cervical Cancer Vaccine: How Many Doses Are Needed?

The company had applied to the DCGI seeking market authorisation of the qHPV after the phase 2/3 clinical trial was completed with support of the Department of Biotechnology.

The approval by the drug regulator of SII's anti-cancer vaccine followed recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on June 15.

According to Aadar Poonawala, the vaccine will likely be available by the end of this year.