HPV Vaccine Cuts Cervical Cancer By Nearly 90%: What Does New Study Say?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has cut the risk of developing cervical cancer among women by nearly 90 percent, a study funded by Cancer Research UK found, the BBC reported.

The register-based observational study, published on 3 November, in the medical journal The Lancet said that HPV immunisation programme has almost eliminated cervical cancer in women born since 1 September, 1995.

This is the first study based on first real-world data.

Cervical cancer is responsible for the deaths of more than 3,00,000 women each year, as per World Health Organization (WHO). It is also the fourth most common cancer across the world.

What is HPV? What were the major takeaways from the study?

